Woman spent brother's money on shopping and university fees, court hears

PUBLISHED: 11:27 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 09 May 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman is accused of fraudulently spending more than £30,000 of her brother's money on things including her shopping and her child's university fees.

Julie Copping, 53, will stand trial after she denied 11 counts of fraud by false representation.

Norwich Magistrates heard the fraud happened between January 2018 and July 2018, and involved Copping taking about £31,000 belonging to her brother Stephen Cucrullos while she was acting as power of attorney.

Copping, of Heyford Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 9) where she indicated not guilty pleas to all 11 charges.

The case was deemed too serious to be dealt with by the magistrates court and was sent to Norwich Crown Court on June 6.

Copping was granted bail until the next hearing.

