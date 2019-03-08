Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Sister 'lied to police' to protect learner driver brother after crash, court is told

PUBLISHED: 18:39 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 04 June 2019

The market place at Botesdale. Pic: Google Street View

The market place at Botesdale. Pic: Google Street View

Google Street View

A woman lied to police to protect her learner driver brother after he overturned his car in a late night crash on the Norfolk and Suffolk border, a court was told.

Louise Kerry arrived in Botesdale, near Diss, after the crash and told a police officer she had been in the car with her older brother Simon Musk when the crash happened, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Musk, who was a provisional licence holder which required him to display "L" plates and to be supervised by a qualified driver, also told the officer his sister had been in the car with him, said Richard Witcombe, prosecuting.

"The prosecution say they both chose to lie because they knew Simon Musk had been driving that vehicle unaccompanied and was liable to be prosecuted for driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence," said Mr Witcombe.

Musk, 31, of Church Close, Roydon, near Diss and Kerry, 28, of Ash Drive, Eye, have denied doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on July 4 last year, by falsely claiming she had been supervising his driving when he was involved in the accident.

The court heard that a blue Vauxhall car driven by Musk ended up on its side after hitting a parked Jaguar car in the Market Place, Botesdale.

You may also want to watch:

Witnesses who attended the scene after hearing a loud bang at around 12.30am said they saw Musk standing up in the vehicle with his head out of a window.

At his request they helped him out of the car and the police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

Mr Witcombe told the court that following the crash, Musk left the scene to make a telephone call and returned shortly afterwards with his sister.

Mr Witcombe said that, when a police officer questioned Musk about him being a provisional licence holder Musk told him: "But I wasn't on my own. My sister was in the car with me. I never said I was on my own."

He said when the officer asked Kerry if she had been in the car she replied: "Yes."

Mr Witcombe said that Musk and his sister had subsequently denied saying anything to the police officer to lead him to believe she had been supervising him in the car at the time of the accident.

The case continues.

Most Read

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Caravan ‘community’ ordered to leave following residents’ complaints

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

NDR closed in both directions following concern for woman’s safety

Police closed the NDR in both directions this afternoon following concerns for a womans safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

City to receive cash boost if big guns make move for Maddison

Leicester City's James Maddison is attracting interest from Manchester City and Tottenham this summer according to reports. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Fakenham racecourse chief ‘fuming’ after police called to fight at Ladies’ Day

A fight broke out at Fakenham Racecourse during Ladies Day, on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Caravan ‘community’ ordered to leave following residents’ complaints

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Barrister in dog noise dispute recorded ‘barking, yelping and whining’ on iPhone

Sharon Tidnam has been convicted of offences relating to noise from her kennels at Topcroft Photo: Archant

NDR closed in both directions following concern for woman’s safety

Police closed the NDR in both directions this afternoon following concerns for a womans safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

City private school wants higher walls to protect its pupils

The playing fields of Norwich School.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists