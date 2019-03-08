Woman accused of husband's murder due to appear in Norwich court

Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted Archant

A woman charged with the murder of her husband in Wymondham is due to appear in court today (Wednesday, August 28).

Rajasingam Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted Rajasingam Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town on Saturday, March 16 with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, has been charged with the murder of her husband.

She is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court today for a mention hearing in front of Judge Stephen Holt.

A trial has been fixed for December 2 this year.

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road