Pauline Edwards has appeared at Norwich Crown Court accused of historic sex offences - Credit: Archant

A woman is to stand trial next year accused of historical sex offences against a boy dating back more than 40 years.

Pauline Edwards, 72, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with four offences of inciting a child under 14 to commit an act of gross indecency.

She has also been charged with six offences of indecent assault on a boy under 14.

All 10 offences are said to have happened in Norwich between December 31, 1979, and January 1, 1983.

Edwards, of Hall Farm Cottage, Honingham, appeared in court on Tuesday (September 6) when she denied all 10 counts.

Judge Alice Robinson set a trial date of June 12 next year.

Edwards was granted unconditional bail.