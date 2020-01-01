Search

Advanced search

Woman to go on trial over arson at Norfolk pub

PUBLISHED: 13:36 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 03 January 2020

The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

(C) James Bass 2012

A woman is to go on trial after she denied starting a fire in a pub's toilets.

Claire Boyle, 36, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 3) when she pleaded not guilty to arson.

You may also want to watch:

It follows a fire at the Tramway pub in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, on December 29, 2018.

Boyle, of Market Row, Yarmouth, will have her trial take place at the crown court sometime after May 11 after the case was put in the warned list.

She was granted bail but urged to make sure she kept in touch with the court to ensure she knew when the trial would actually take place and so that it did not go ahead in her absence.

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Preston North End v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Daniel Farke will provide an injury update on the hamstring issue that forced Teemu Pukki to depart in Norwich City's 1-1 New Year's Day Premier League draw against Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police

Norwich panto star makes ‘comedy gold’ Greta Thunberg gaffe on Mastermind

Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

Iconic seaside pier closed amid final attempt to sell landmark

The Claremont Pier in Lowestoft has been closed for January and put into temporary liquidation, ahead of a final deadline for offers of January 31. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists