Woman to go on trial over arson at Norfolk pub
PUBLISHED: 13:36 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 03 January 2020
A woman is to go on trial after she denied starting a fire in a pub's toilets.
Claire Boyle, 36, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 3) when she pleaded not guilty to arson.
It follows a fire at the Tramway pub in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, on December 29, 2018.
Boyle, of Market Row, Yarmouth, will have her trial take place at the crown court sometime after May 11 after the case was put in the warned list.
She was granted bail but urged to make sure she kept in touch with the court to ensure she knew when the trial would actually take place and so that it did not go ahead in her absence.
