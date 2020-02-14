Woman, 95, fighting for life after care home attack

A 95-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was assaulted in a care home by another resident.

May Miller was beaten in her room with a metal walking stick, just four days after she moved into Beech House care home in Halesworth.

Her family claim the care home, which gives residential care to 49 clients, "did not do their checks properly", and failed to respond when Mrs Miller called for help on her buzzer during the assault.

The care home said they are "saddened and shocked" and added they are assisting relevant agencies with an investigation.

Bonita Dickman, Mrs Miller's grand-daughter, said: "We moved my nan to the care home to be closer to my parents on Wednesday (last week).

"Another resident arrived the day before in the next room and kept popping in to see my nan. She had told us she wasn't happy with that and felt frightened."

Four days later, on Sunday, Mrs Miller was put to bed and her family were told she was "safe and fine".

But at 10pm that night Mrs Dickman received a call informing her of the assault.

"She had been beaten black and blue with a metal stick. She was calling the buzzer for a very long time and nobody came," Mrs Dickman said.

"There was blood everywhere, she was stitched in the skull. We don't know why she was attacked but believe the attacker has some form of dementia.

"I don't blame them [the attacker] due to their mental health. But my issue is with the home and how long she was left laying there, and that no checks had been done."

Mrs Miller has been left with fluid on her lungs, a chest infection and is coughing up blood. She is currently staying in a palliative care ward.

Mrs Dickman said: "The doctors said they did all they can, and in the next few days we are expecting to say goodbye. You expect someone of that age to pass away but under normal circumstances - not through being beaten up.

"I want others aware so this never happens again."

The Partnership in Care, on behalf of Beech House, said: "We are all extremely saddened and shocked by what has occurred, and our heartfelt sympathy goes to all those affected.

"The safety of everyone within our home is of paramount importance to us. Investigations continue to be ongoing and we are supporting the relevant agencies required."

A spokesperson for the Care and Quality Commission (CQC) said: "CQC is aware of an incident at this service. As an investigation is still under way, we cannot comment further at the moment. All information CQC receives informs our monitoring and inspection programme."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police can confirm they received a report of assault at a property in Beech Close in Halesworth on 9 February where a woman in her 90s was assaulted with a walking stick causing a bleed to the head."