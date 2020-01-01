Search

Advanced search

Woman, 38, and man, 51, died after taking ‘cocktail of medication’

PUBLISHED: 17:08 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 07 July 2020

Ipswich Coroner's Court. Photo: Google Maps

Ipswich Coroner's Court. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

An inquest has heard how a 38-year-old woman and 51-year-old man who gave each other support for mental health difficulties have died.

A coroner said Kelly Waller and Kevin Wade died after taking a “cocktail of medication” together at Mr Wade’s home at Peddars Way, Lowestoft on Wednesday, December 11 2019.

Mr Wade was declared dead at his home that evening - his 51st birthday - when police officers forced entry while making enquiries into the whereabouts of Mrs Waller, who had been reported missing from her assisted-living flat at Harry Ley House in Beccles that day.

Mrs Waller had told friends she would be visiting Mr Wade that evening, “so he would not be alone on his birthday”, but when officers arrived on the scene the next day, they had to break open a lock to enter the home after seeing the two friends laying “unresponsive” inside, the inquest heard.

Paramedics were able to resuscitate Mrs Waller, who was still breathing when police arrived, though she passed away on Thursday, December 12 at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Two inquests held on Tuesday, July 7, heard how both friends had struggled with their mental health for many years, though neither death was found to be a suicide.

The court heard from Mr Wade’s sister, Amanda Thomspon, how: “Kevin was a fun loving man with a heart of gold. But he was unlucky in love and his depression got the better of him.”

They also heard from his GP how his health deteriorated in the final years of his life alongside issues with addiction and mental health which he saw specialists for.

Evidence given by detectives showed texts from Mr Wade saying he had “reached rock bottom”, “was feeling very low”, and “couldn’t snap out of it.” However, the court heard that Mr Wade declined help for his addiction in August.

You may also want to watch:

Coroner Jacqueline Devonish said: “There is nothing to suggest this was a suicide as there is no history of that provided. What we do know is he had been dependant on drugs and alcohol for some time and declined the support offered to him.

“He had long standing mental health issues and it is unclear exactly what happened on that evening, but given his history I find this to be a drug-related death”.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Wade had taken a mixture of prescription medication and illicit substances prior to his death, while Mrs Waller had died from a toxic combination of prescription medication.

The coroner’s court heard that Mrs Waller had previously been hospitalised for a string of overdoses and incidences of self-harm, and noted her previous addiction to illicit drugs.

However her family members and mental health support staff told the court that she had been sober for the 13 months prior to her death.

Mrs Waller’s mother, Dawn Smith, said: “She was a really bubbly, happy-go-lucky sort of person, the heart and soul of the party. She was a lovely person and I was proud of her.

“But she didn’t tell me she had difficulties, she was too proud to talk to me about it.”

The court heard from the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust and the addiction charity Turning Point who had been assisting Mrs Walker in her recovery.

Ms Devonish said: “It was very difficult to help her as she was impulsive and her conditions meant her mood could change very quickly.

“She was clearly supported, and I think nobody could have predicted what happened here or could be blamed. Kelly took a cocktail of medication prescribed to her friend, but the evidence does not explain whether she intended the outcome to be fatal in light of her mental health difficulties.”

*If you need help and support, you can call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also search for the Stay Alive app in the App Store.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

City road closed after crash involving cyclist and car

Riverside Road in Norwich has been shut by the police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Things may never be the same again’: Garage owners bemoan MOT holiday

A & D Garage Services, Drayton Road. Pic: A & D Garage Services

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City lift the mood of the Canary nation with victory against Watford?

City travel to Watford in search of their first goal and points since the Premier League's restart last month. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man in serious condition after stabbing in town

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavilion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

Small but perfectly formed: see inside this pretty little cottage for sale in north Norfolk

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Dentists charge patients up to £50 to cover cost of extra PPE

Some dentists are charging their patients an extra fee to cover the cost of PPE needed to protect them from coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images