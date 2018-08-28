Search

Witnesses asked to step forward after a man verbally assualted in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 11:54 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 12 December 2018

Police are appealing for information after a man was verbally assaulted in Lowestoft. Picture: Ian Burt.

Witnesses are being sought after a man was verbally assaulted in Lowestoft.

Two cars were waiting at the traffic lights of the roundabout on Gordon Road, near Clapham Road South in Lowestoft when the incident took place last Saturday (December 8) at 12.40pm.

A man driving a purple Ford Fiesta got out of his vehicle and approached the car at the traffic lights.

The driver of the purple hatchback walked towards the motorist in the Passat car, who was aged in his 20s, and began shouting and swearing at him.

After he verbally abused the young driver, the motorist then got back into their vehicle and left the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information, relevant dashcam footage have been asked to call Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting reference 71158/18.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

