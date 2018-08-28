Search

Advanced search

Victim verbally abused by burglar after they attempted to steal bike

PUBLISHED: 16:19 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 04 January 2019

Witnesses are being sought after a burglary in Pakefield on New Years Eve. Picture: Ian Burt.

Witnesses are being sought after a burglary in Pakefield on New Years Eve. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

A burglar was caught in the act as they tried to steal a bike from a home on New Year’s Eve.

The female offender got into to the garage after breaking the lock on the door of the home in Pakefield.

Once inside the property, she attempted to take a bicycle.

But as she tried to remove the bike, the home’s occupant caught them red-handed and confronted them.

The offender then began to verbally attack the witness before leaving without the bike.

The witness followed the burglar along Saxon Road and Sunningdale Avenue but lost track of them.

The female suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft tall and aged in her 30s. She was wearing dark jogging bottoms, a dark hoodie and a dark hat with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information about this incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/7/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road in Stowmarket will be closed from January 7 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town need a change of approach when it comes to contracts. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated: Man attacked with golf club in early hours of New Year’s Day

A man has been arrested following an assault in Happisburgh. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists