Victim verbally abused by burglar after they attempted to steal bike

Witnesses are being sought after a burglary in Pakefield on New Years Eve. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A burglar was caught in the act as they tried to steal a bike from a home on New Year’s Eve.

The female offender got into to the garage after breaking the lock on the door of the home in Pakefield.

Once inside the property, she attempted to take a bicycle.

But as she tried to remove the bike, the home’s occupant caught them red-handed and confronted them.

The offender then began to verbally attack the witness before leaving without the bike.

The witness followed the burglar along Saxon Road and Sunningdale Avenue but lost track of them.

The female suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft tall and aged in her 30s. She was wearing dark jogging bottoms, a dark hoodie and a dark hat with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information about this incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/7/19.