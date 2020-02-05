Woman heard murder accused say 'shall I do a runner?', court told

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth

A woman accused of pushing her friend down a flight of stairs in a fall-out over a cancelled Moroccan trip said afterwards: "Shall I do a runner?" a court heard.

Rosalind Gray, 55, is accused of murder after pushing Linda Rainey, 60, down a flight of stairs in an argument over the cancelled trip to Marrakech, Norwich Crown Court heard.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died two days later after her life support was turned off.

Gray, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied murder.

Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12.

Giving evidence, witness Emma Walker, 43, said she had been at the home of Lawrence having a drink with him and Ms Rainey.

She said Ms Rainey went for a lie down and Lawrence then suggested they ask Gray to join them.

Ms Walker said they had been sitting chatting and drinking when Ms Rainey got up to go to the toilet and saw Gray was now at the flat.

Ms Walker said the two women then started arguing about the holiday and money owed, adding: "They were arguing about the holiday and this and that."

She said: "They were supposed to go to Morocco together but it never happened: something to do with the flights."

She said she heard Gray call Ms Rainey a "silly old bag".

Ms Rainey said she was about to go and was standing at the top of the stairs when she saw Gray push Ms Rainey on the shoulder and Ms Rainey fall down the stairs.

She claimed Gray said afterwards: "Shall I do a runner? I did not mean to push her that hard."

Ms Walker said she found her friend lying at the foot of stairs with blood pouring from her head.

She called 999 and told an ambulance to come quickly. She said: "I was in a panic."

Ms Walker said afterwards she was put under pressure to say it had been an accident.

She said: "I was told 'if you say anything you will go to prison'. That is why I did not say anything."

She said she was frightened of Gray but in the end felt she had to come forward to say what happened.

The trial continues.