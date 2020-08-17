Do you know these men? Police release image after altercation with knives

Police want to identify these two men following an altercation in Gorleston 'in which knives were seen' Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify two men after trouble flared on a housing estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers received reports of an altercation between a group of people in Magdalen Way, Gorleston, between 6.10pm and 6.20pm on Monday August 10, in which knives were seen.

You may also want to watch:

They have now released an image of two men they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/56629/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.