Search

Advanced search

Do you know these men? Police release image after altercation with knives

PUBLISHED: 17:35 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 17 August 2020

Police want to identify these two men following an altercation in Gorleston 'in which knives were seen' Picture: Norfolk Police

Police want to identify these two men following an altercation in Gorleston 'in which knives were seen' Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify two men after trouble flared on a housing estate.

Officers received reports of an altercation between a group of people in Magdalen Way, Gorleston, between 6.10pm and 6.20pm on Monday August 10, in which knives were seen.

You may also want to watch:

They have now released an image of two men they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/56629/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Supermarket closes as sinkholes open up in Norfolk town due to heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback

Bernard Matthews unveil a three-metre high statue of a Turkey Twizzler at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk as it makes a comeback after 15 years, Reign (aged 3) views the new statue. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Supermarket closes as sinkholes open up in Norfolk town due to heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback

Bernard Matthews unveil a three-metre high statue of a Turkey Twizzler at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk as it makes a comeback after 15 years, Reign (aged 3) views the new statue. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Canaries complete Oliver Skipp loan signing

Norwich City have signed midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham on loan Picture: Norwich City FC

Pub forced to close due to flooding just weeks after reopening following lockdown

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn Cooke

Village lane flooded for third time in downpour

Flooding on Meadow Lane, Carbrooke, during Sunday's heavy rain. The Defews' property is on the left of the photo. Picture: Nathan Defew

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Man dies shortly after being detained by Norfolk police officers, prompting investigation

A man has died after being taken to hospital after he was detained by police following an incident on Victoria Road, Diss. Picture: Google Street View