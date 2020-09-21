Police launch witness appeal after two suspected arson attacks in Lowestoft
PUBLISHED: 16:21 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 21 September 2020
Archant
Police have appealed for witnesses after two suspicious fires at a toilet block.
The first arson attack happened at a public toilet block in the cemetery at Gateway Lodge, Rotterdam Road on Wednesday, September 16 at 1.15pm.
Nobody was hurt during the incident and fire crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire.
Days earlier, on Sunday September 13, a second arson attack took place at the same location.
Officers from Lowestoft Police are appealing for witnesses and ask that anybody who saw anyone behaving suspciously in the area to contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference number 37/54608/20.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
