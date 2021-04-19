News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fresh appeal for witnesses following rape of teenager on Easter Sunday

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:14 PM April 19, 2021   
Police are investigating after a woman in her late teens was raped in Downham Market

Police have issued a fresh appeal for potential witnesses following the rape of a teenager on Easter Sunday. 

The woman, aged in her late teens, was attacked at some point between 3am and 8am on April 4 in the area of Rouse's Lane, in Downham Market. 

Police are looking for witnesses who were in the area of Rouse's Lane, in Downham Market, on Easter Sunday 

Investigating officers say they are looking for an unknown suspect, believed to be a man aged in his 20s or 30s. 

Residents were left in a state of shock in the ensuing days, describing the town as "generally quiet" and "definitely" a safe place to live. 

Officers are now repeating their call for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Rouse’s Lane and Stonecross Road between the times mentioned.

Those with relevant information, as well as CCTV or dashcam footage, are urged to contact Swaffham CID on 101, quoting ‘Operation Loddington’.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

