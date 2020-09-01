Witness appeal after Audi TT crashes on A11

An Audi TT crashes near the BP garage on the A11 at Thetford. Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a silver Audi TT crashed on the A11.

The accident happened at about 9.15pm on Monday, August 31, in the northbound carriageway near to the BP garage at Thetford.

No one was injured in the crash but police want to trace anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information concerning the driving manner of the Audi or relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Luke Heffer at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 or email Luke.Heffer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk