Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian struck by car on A47
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a collision on the A47 at Costessey on Saturday.
A 20-year-old man was struck by a red Peugeot 308 at 2pm on the slip road from Longwater, suffering "life-changing and life-threatening injuries."
The man was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance.
The road remained closed until 6pm Saturday while investigations were carried out.
Norfolk police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who have seen the pedestrian at the roadside.
Anyone with any information regarding the driving of the red Peugeot should also contact the police. They are particularly keen to hear from people with dashcam footage of the incident.
Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Stuart Locke at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 248 of 18 September 2021.
