Search

Advanced search

Driver found slumped behind steering wheel almost four times legal limit for alcohol

PUBLISHED: 07:47 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 06 January 2020

A motorist who was found slumped behind the wheel of a car in Wisbech St Mary has been arrested. Picture Twitter/FenCops.

A motorist who was found slumped behind the wheel of a car in Wisbech St Mary has been arrested. Picture Twitter/FenCops.

Archant

A motorist who was found slumped behind the wheel of a car has been arrested after providing a reading of almost four times the legal limit for alcohol.

On Saturday, January 4, Fenland police discovered a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in Wisbech St Mary, near Wisbech.

The driver, whose gender has not been disclosed, then provided a breathalyser reading of 131ug of alcohol on 100ml of breath. The legal limit to get behind the wheel is 35ug/100ml of breath.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday, a Fenland police officer wrote: "Officers found a driver slumped behind the wheel of a car yesterday in Wisbech St Mary.

"Driver arrested providing a reading of 131 (limit 34) driver arrested for a number of offences and taken to the PIC [sic]."

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

See inside the £47,000 Peaky Blinders-inspired barbers

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati inside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

Lorry driver due to go on trial over death of pedestrian

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

See inside the £47,000 Peaky Blinders-inspired barbers

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati inside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

Lorry driver due to go on trial over death of pedestrian

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver due to go on trial over death of pedestrian

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Driver found slumped behind steering wheel almost four times legal limit for alcohol

A motorist who was found slumped behind the wheel of a car in Wisbech St Mary has been arrested. Picture Twitter/FenCops.

Cyclist caught with drugs after being stopped for riding without lights

Great Yarmouth Police stopped a cyclist in Gorleston on Monday January 6 and found a quantity of drugs and money in his possession. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s rare FA Cup victory

Todd Cantwell, left, and Ibrahim Amadou, right congratulate Adam Idah after his second goal at Preston Pictures: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists