Driver found slumped behind steering wheel almost four times legal limit for alcohol
PUBLISHED: 07:47 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 06 January 2020
A motorist who was found slumped behind the wheel of a car has been arrested after providing a reading of almost four times the legal limit for alcohol.
On Saturday, January 4, Fenland police discovered a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in Wisbech St Mary, near Wisbech.
The driver, whose gender has not been disclosed, then provided a breathalyser reading of 131ug of alcohol on 100ml of breath. The legal limit to get behind the wheel is 35ug/100ml of breath.
Posting on Twitter on Sunday, a Fenland police officer wrote: "Officers found a driver slumped behind the wheel of a car yesterday in Wisbech St Mary.
"Driver arrested providing a reading of 131 (limit 34) driver arrested for a number of offences and taken to the PIC [sic]."
