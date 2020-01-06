Driver found slumped behind steering wheel almost four times legal limit for alcohol

A motorist who was found slumped behind the wheel of a car in Wisbech St Mary has been arrested. Picture Twitter/FenCops. Archant

A motorist who was found slumped behind the wheel of a car has been arrested after providing a reading of almost four times the legal limit for alcohol.

On Saturday, January 4, Fenland police discovered a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in Wisbech St Mary, near Wisbech.

The driver, whose gender has not been disclosed, then provided a breathalyser reading of 131ug of alcohol on 100ml of breath. The legal limit to get behind the wheel is 35ug/100ml of breath.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday, a Fenland police officer wrote: "Officers found a driver slumped behind the wheel of a car yesterday in Wisbech St Mary.

"Driver arrested providing a reading of 131 (limit 34) driver arrested for a number of offences and taken to the PIC [sic]."