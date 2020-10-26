Paedophile moved into house with woman and two children

A paedophile moved in with a woman and her two children who were not aware of his past, a court heard.

Craig Durrant lived for almost a year with the woman, who was expecting his child - but had no idea about his past.

Durrant, 27, was arrested in Wisbech in August on suspicion of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), and appeared for sentencing at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court was told Durrant was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2016 following a conviction for sexual offences against a child and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) with strict conditions.

They included not having unsupervised contact with a female child under 16 without the consent of a child’s parent or guardian who has knowledge of his convictions and with approval of social services.

They also included not living in the same household as a female child under 16 without approval of social services.

Conditions of being on the Sex Offenders Register mean Durrant must notify police within three days if he stays at a house for at least 12 hours where a child is present. He must also notify them of any changes in address, contact details or access to bank accounts.

On July 10, a police officer from the public protection unit paid Durrant an unannounced visit. He was not in but a housemate gave the officer his phone number to reach him on, which was not on the officer’s records for Durrant.

It was later discovered Durrant had been using the smart phone to use WhatsApp. With this, police located an address where he had been staying and had not told officers about, and had been using an email address and bank card which were not registered with police.

Durrant of King Street, Wisbech, admitted three counts of breaching conditions of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and three counts of failing to comply with the notification requirements of being on the Sex Offenders Register.

He was jailed for one year and three months.

Det Con Emily Heriot, from the north public protection unit, said: “Durrant was well aware of the conditions he must adhere to which have been in place for the last four years. He had every opportunity to disclose to police and probation the changes but failed to do so.

“I strongly urge anyone in a new relationship to use the Sarah’s Law disclosure scheme which allows you to ask us whether someone with access to a child has a record of child sex offences.”