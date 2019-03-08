Search

'A horrible way for a nice guy to lose his life' - grandfather named as teens arrested suspected of murder after Wisbech death

PUBLISHED: 19:34 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 30 September 2019

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Neighbours have paid tribute to an "absolutely fantastic" grandfather whose death has led to the arrests of two girls aged 14 and 16 on suspicion of murder.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to an address in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, on Saturday, to reports of a man in his 80s in cardiac arrest.

The man, named locally as Patrick Marron, died at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said his death is being treated as unexplained, and a post-mortem examination has yet to take place. The two teenagers have been bailed until October 25.

A 12-year-old girl and a man, 20, were also arrested in connection with the incident but were released with no further action, police said.

The semi-detached property and the adjoining semi-detached home were both taped off by police on Monday evening, with a marked car and van parked nearby.

Floral tributes were left on the pavement near to the property's hedge.

One read "RIP. Bless you, I'll miss our little chats", and another said "RIP Pat. Always in our thoughts".

Neighbour Diane Means, 64, said she had known Mr Marron for 46 years and described him as "absolutely fantastic".

She said the retired road worker had lived alone since his wife died "a couple of years ago".

He had two sons aged in their 40s and a number of grandchildren, she said.

"You couldn't want for a better man, you really couldn't," she said. "If he could help you he would help you and if you hadn't got something and he had he would either lend you it or give you it.

"He liked his garden and he loved his cats.

"He ended up with five, six, probably more.

"They would just go under the fence, under the hedge and go to him and he'd feed them, and he'd go out and buy them all the best."

She added that he had a "wicked sense of humour" and will be "very, very sorely missed".

Her husband Peter Means, 66, said: "He was gentle, absolutely friendly, one of my very best mates.

"All I can say is good things about Pat Marron.

"He was a great guy, I've known him for over 45 years, he would help me any way he could, I did the same for him and we've been friends for all those years."

He added: "Whatever happened, it's a horrible way for a nice guy to lose his life."

