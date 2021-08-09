News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teenager stopped by stinger after hitting 70mph in 30mph zone

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 4:58 PM August 9, 2021   
Between October 2018 and September 2019, Norfolk Constabulary staff received £4,257.99 worth of gift

Ryan Briggs in court for dangerous driving after refusing to stop for police - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A teenage driver led police on a high speed chase before finally being brought to a halt with a stinger device, a court heard.

Ryan Briggs, 19, panicked when stopped by police in Hunstanton on November 3, last year, because the VW car he was driving had a defective brake light, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Simon Shannon, prosecuting, said Briggs told the officer a false name but then had driven off and refused to stop for police, who followed with their blue light flashing.

Mr Shannon said that Briggs drove at 70mph in a 30mph zone and overtook cars, on one occasion narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

Mr Shannon said Briggs, who had two passengers in the car, was finally brought to a halt when police deployed a stinger in the road at Dersingham.

He said when Briggs was arrested he was also found to have a small amount of cannabis. It was also discovered that he only held a provisional licence.

Briggs, of Rowan Close, Wisbech, admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance and without a full licence.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  2. 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
  3. 3 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
  1. 4 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
  2. 5 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
  3. 6 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
  4. 7 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
  5. 8 Look to the skies! Aircraft that can be seen over Norfolk
  6. 9 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast
  7. 10 People cut from car as crash closes A-road

Judge Alice Robinson imposed a 12-month driving ban and six months custody suspended for 18 months.

She also imposed a four-month curfew.

She told Briggs: " You made a serious error of judgement."

She told him: "You thought to take off and evade police rather than stopping and engaging with them. As a result there was a high speed chase."

Judge Robinson said that as well as the dangerous driving he also had no insurance and said: "People that drive about with no insurance are a menace."

Jason Stevens, defending, said Briggs had panicked when stopped by police: "He has reacted in a terrible way to a situation."

He said that Briggs was apologetic and said: "He feels he has let himself down and his family down tremendously."

He said Briggs was not stopped because of the manner of his driving but because of the brake light and said were it not for the Covid restrictions he would have taken his driving test.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

person
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Lord Charles Townshend, 8th Marquess Townshend, with his dog Bob at Raynham Hall

The Queen | Special Report

Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land

Joel Adams

person
Orlando Williams, inset, is accused of running a restaurant and takeaway from his home on Earlham Road.

Investigation into man's alleged Japanese restaurant concludes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon