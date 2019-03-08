Man arrested over keyless car thefts

Car parts recovered during the warrant Picture: Cambridgeshire police Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of keyless car theft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers executed the warrant at a garage unit in Wisbech St Mary before arresting the man at a property in Wisbech.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and is currently in custody at Kings Lynn.

You may also want to watch:

Sgt David Arnold, of Cambridgeshire police, said: "Today's warrant was part of our ongoing work to tackle this type of crime.

"We would urge anyone with any information about keyless car thefts to report it online."

Keyless thefts exploit a weakness in some makes' technology. For advice on how to combat thieves, click here.

Anyone with information about keyless car thefts should call police on 101 or click here.