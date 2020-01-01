Search

Two jailed for 'shocking and extreme violence'

PUBLISHED: 11:22 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 21 January 2020

Daniel Cockerill (left) and Nick Fisher. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Daniel Cockerill (left) and Nick Fisher. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police

Two men have been jailed for carrying out a vicious street attack.

Daniel Cockerill, 29, and Nick Fisher, 33, followed the victim through Wisbech at just after 7.30am on September 22, 2018.

CCTV captured Cockerill picking up a glass brick from the floor and Fisher running towards the victim - a man in his 40s - in Edinburgh Drive,

Cockerill was seen to hit him over the head with the brick before both men repeatedly kicked and punched the victim in the head and stomach while he was on the ground.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he made a recovery.

Police were called by members of the public who witnessed the attack and despite Cockerill attempting to hide in the loft, both men were found and arrested later that day at an address in Bath Road.

Cockerill and Fisher, both of Bath Road, Wisbech, admitted affray and were both sentenced to one year in prison at Cambridge Crown Court.

Det Con Chris Smith said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who alerted police to this vicious attack. Although the victim did not wish to report the assault, CCTV provided to officers by witnesses in the area showed shocking and extreme violence against him.

"Tackling serious street based violence of this nature is a force priority and we will continue to robustly investigate such criminality."

