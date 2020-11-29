News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drunk man arrested after driving into water-filled dike

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:51 PM November 29, 2020   
Fiat driven into a water-filled dike.

The driver of a Fiat driven into a dike was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after driving his car into a water-filled ditch.

Police were called to reports of the accident in Marshland St James, near Wisbech, on Sunday afternoon. 

A Fiat Punto car was found to have left the road and slid down an embankment into a roadside dike filled with water.

The driver of the car, who had a lucky escape, was subsequently arrested after he was found to be over twice the legal drink drive limit following a breath test. 
 

