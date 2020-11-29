Drunk man arrested after driving into water-filled dike
Published: 4:51 PM November 29, 2020
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after driving his car into a water-filled ditch.
Police were called to reports of the accident in Marshland St James, near Wisbech, on Sunday afternoon.
A Fiat Punto car was found to have left the road and slid down an embankment into a roadside dike filled with water.
The driver of the car, who had a lucky escape, was subsequently arrested after he was found to be over twice the legal drink drive limit following a breath test.