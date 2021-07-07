News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police saw drink-driver 'swerving in the road' at 5.40am

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:23 PM July 7, 2021   
A drink driver in Wisbech was found to be more than three times the legal alcohol limit for driving.

A drink driver in Wisbech was found to be more than three times the legal alcohol limit for driving. - Credit: Fenland Police

Officers from Fenland Police, part of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, pulled over the man in Wisbech.

Police had spotted him "swerving in the road" at 5.40am in Churchill Road.

After completing a roadside breathalyser test, the driver was found to have 110mcg per 100ml of breath.

This is more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg.


Wisbech News

