Police saw drink-driver 'swerving in the road' at 5.40am

Published: 1:23 PM July 7, 2021

A drink driver was caught by police while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Officers from Fenland Police, part of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, pulled over the man in Wisbech.

Police had spotted him "swerving in the road" at 5.40am in Churchill Road.

After completing a roadside breathalyser test, the driver was found to have 110mcg per 100ml of breath.

This is more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg.



