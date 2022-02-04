CCTV appeal after baby clothes worth up to £15,000 stolen from boutique

Video

CCTV footage has been released after baby clothes worth thousands of pounds were stolen from a business in Wisbech.

The burglary happened at Envy My Baby Boutique in Bamber Retail Park, Lynn Road, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Sunday, January 30.

Three men broke into the shop, forcing the doors open, and stole Sarah Louise Baby clothes estimated to be worth between £10,000 and £15,000.

The men then dragged the stolen clothing through the car park, in what appears to be a large sack, before getting into a dark coloured vehicle with a fourth suspect.

Shop owner Marina Norris, who set up the business with her husband in November 2020, described the damage caused to the shop as "heart-wrenching".

She said: “I’ve had thousands of pounds worth of stock taken.

“After all of your hard work and they do that, it means nothing to them; it’s so heart-wrenching.

“I’ve had nothing like this before. I’ve only had the shop just over a year and it’s usually a lovely community.”

Five of six wall shelves were emptied, and three standing shelves were also cleared during the raid.

A fundraiser has since been launched to help the shop reopen and has so far raised more than £640.

Marina Norris said the damage caused to her Envy My Baby Boutique shop in Wisbech after a burglary is "heart-wrenching". - Credit: Facebook/Envy My Baby Boutique

Mrs Norris added: “My customers are fantastic. I did not expect the positive reaction.

“It’s a stop in income. We’ve just got over lockdown and now this."

Police have said a robbery in Lynn Road on Friday, January 28, during which a woman was threatened with a meat cleaver is not connected to this incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, noticed any unusual activity in the area, or may have been offered items for sale.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in area around the time of the incident and has relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Sophie Messenger at Downham Market Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference 36/7675/22.