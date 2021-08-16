News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police investigate attacks on Lynn Minster

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:13 PM August 16, 2021   
Engagement and development worker Monika Saganowska, with one of the vandalised stained glass windows at The Minster in King's Lynn

Engagement and development worker Monika Saganowska, with one of the vandalised stained glass windows at The Minster in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Police are investigating after vandals attacked a Grade 1 listed Norfolk church causing damage which could cost thousands to repair.

Holes have appeared in stained glass windows on the north and south sides of the King's Lynn Minster.

Objects were found inside which appeared to have been thrown through the windows.

One of the vandalised stained glass windows at The Minster in King's Lynn

One of the vandalised stained glass windows at The Minster in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Police believe there were two attacks when when the damage occurred at the church, which towers over the Saturday Market Place.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm we have received a report following two incidents of criminal damage to the King’s Lynn Minster.

"The first incident happened sometimes between August 10 and 11 and the second incident happened between August 14 and 15."

One of the vandalised stained glass windows at The Minster in King's Lynn

One of the vandalised stained glass windows at The Minster in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Parts of the Minster date back to the 12th Century. Team rector Mark Dimond said: "We're very disappointed with the damage at the height of the tourism season.

"There's damage to the north porch window, a hole in the middle of the glass."

Asked about the likely repair bill, he added; "It could be thousands, it usually runs into four figures."

Windows at The MInster in King's Lynn have recently been vandalised

Windows at The MInster in King's Lynn have recently been vandalised - Credit: Ian Burt

