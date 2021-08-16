Police investigate attacks on Lynn Minster
- Credit: Ian Burt
Police are investigating after vandals attacked a Grade 1 listed Norfolk church causing damage which could cost thousands to repair.
Holes have appeared in stained glass windows on the north and south sides of the King's Lynn Minster.
Objects were found inside which appeared to have been thrown through the windows.
Police believe there were two attacks when when the damage occurred at the church, which towers over the Saturday Market Place.
A spokesman said: "We can confirm we have received a report following two incidents of criminal damage to the King’s Lynn Minster.
You may also want to watch:
"The first incident happened sometimes between August 10 and 11 and the second incident happened between August 14 and 15."
Parts of the Minster date back to the 12th Century. Team rector Mark Dimond said: "We're very disappointed with the damage at the height of the tourism season.
Most Read
- 1 'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park
- 2 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
- 3 'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
- 4 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
- 5 Banksy artwork to be restored after security stops vandal in the act
- 6 Has ANOTHER piece of Banksy artwork been discovered?
- 7 Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach
- 8 Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert
- 9 Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144
- 10 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?
"There's damage to the north porch window, a hole in the middle of the glass."
Asked about the likely repair bill, he added; "It could be thousands, it usually runs into four figures."