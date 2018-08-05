Hunstanton Methodist Church boarded-up after attack
- Credit: Archant
Worshippers will today gather in a boarded-up church.
Windows were smashed at Hunstanton Methodist Church yesterday afternoon.
Police were called to the carrstone building, at the junction of Austin Street and the main King's Lynn Road, around 5.30pm.
So far, they have not revealed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
Minister Rev Steven Oliver said: 'It's with the police. The windows have been smashed.
You may also want to watch:
'It wasn't by youths or anything like that but I don't really want to say anything right now. I've got to see what the police have to say.'
All six of the ground floor windows on the eastern side of the nave have been boarded up overnight.
Most Read
- 1 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 2 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 3 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 4 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 5 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 6 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 7 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 8 Man sells bar after 19 years - but can't say goodbye
- 9 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan
- 10 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
Beforehand, numerous panes of glass had been smashed in the intricately-leaded ground floor windows.
Built in the mid-1890s, the church hosts a wide range of community groups and activities, as well as Sunday services.