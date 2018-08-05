Published: 9:17 AM August 5, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

The Methodist Church at Hunstanton, which has now been boarded up Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Worshippers will today gather in a boarded-up church.

Police at Hunstanton Methodist Church Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Windows were smashed at Hunstanton Methodist Church yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the carrstone building, at the junction of Austin Street and the main King's Lynn Road, around 5.30pm.

The Methodist Church at Hunstanton, which has now been boarded up Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

So far, they have not revealed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Minister Rev Steven Oliver said: 'It's with the police. The windows have been smashed.

A smashed window at the church Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

'It wasn't by youths or anything like that but I don't really want to say anything right now. I've got to see what the police have to say.'

All six of the ground floor windows on the eastern side of the nave have been boarded up overnight.

A number of windoiws have been smashed at Hunstanton Methodist Church Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Beforehand, numerous panes of glass had been smashed in the intricately-leaded ground floor windows.

Built in the mid-1890s, the church hosts a wide range of community groups and activities, as well as Sunday services.