Windows smashed at Pizza Hut restaurant

PUBLISHED: 16:32 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 24 November 2020

Police are appealing for information after a Pizza Hut restaurant in Norfolk had its windows smashed. Photo: Pizza Hut

A branch of a popular restaurant chain on the coast had its windows smashed in a late-night attack.

Pizza Hut on Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: GooglePizza Hut on Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google

Pizza Hut, on Great Yarmouth’s Gapton Hall Road, had a number of its windows smashed at around 10.45pm on Wednesday, November 18.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/81567/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

