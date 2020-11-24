Windows smashed at Pizza Hut restaurant
PUBLISHED: 16:32 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 24 November 2020
Archant
A branch of a popular restaurant chain on the coast had its windows smashed in a late-night attack.
Pizza Hut, on Great Yarmouth’s Gapton Hall Road, had a number of its windows smashed at around 10.45pm on Wednesday, November 18.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/81567/20.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.