Vandals smash windows at village school

Published: 5:17 PM January 6, 2021

Police are investigating after windows were smashed at Corpusty Primary School. - Credit: Google StreetView

Windows were smashed at a north Norfolk school in the early hours of the new year.

Norfolk Police have put out an appeal for witnesses after the vandalism at Corpusty Primary School, which they said happened between 3am and 4am on Friday, January 1.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it to come forward.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact PC Russell Bradnam on 101 quoting crime reference 36/66/21, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.