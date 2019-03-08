Search

Police investigate window damage to train

PUBLISHED: 11:46 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 08 May 2019

Police are investigating how the windows of a train were damaged as it approached a station over the weekend.

On Saturday (May 4), the British Transport Police were called at 9.25am to a report of a window being damaged as the train approached Saxmundham railway station on the East Suffolk railway line between Ipswich and Lowestoft.

According to the police, no one was hurt but they are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "We apologise to passengers who were affected by cancellations on Saturday. One train had to be taken out of service after it was vandalised.

"Two windows were damaged as the train approached Saxmundham station. British Transport Police are investigating the incident."

Several services were cancelled as a result, and Greater Anglia said anyone affected by the delays and cancellations may be able to claim compensation at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay

Were you on the train or do you have any information? Contact Greta.Levy@Archant.co.uk.

