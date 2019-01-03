Music shop’s window smashed on New Year’s Eve
03 January, 2019 - 10:58
Archant
A window at a musical instruments shop was smashed on New Year’s Eve.
It happened at The Music Hut in Hall Lane, North Walsham between 10.15pm and 10.30pm.
Police officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated.
Anyone with information should contact PC Tony Perretta at North Walsham police station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
