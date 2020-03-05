Search

Police still hunting for author of racist Brexit Day poster - more than one month on

PUBLISHED: 11:10 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 05 March 2020

The police continue their investigations at Winchester Tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The police continue their investigations at Winchester Tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police are still hunting for the author of a controversial racist poster put up in a city tower block on the day Britain left the European Union - more than a month after the incident.

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: ArchantWinchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

On January 31, a poster under the header 'Happy Brexit Day' was placed on the walls of Winchester Tower in Norwich, demanding that tenants solely speak English.

The poster prompted a defiant reaction from fellow tenants and the wider community and a question about it was even posed to the prime minister, as a police probe into it was launched.

More than a month later, though, police are yet to locate the person responsible for it - although a spokesman for the constabulary said that enquiries were "ongoing".

Poppy Rose, a 62-year-old tenant of the tower, who was among those leading the response to the original poster, said it was "disappointing" no arrests had been made.

Winchester Tower's entrance covered in heart-shaped messages of support. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWinchester Tower's entrance covered in heart-shaped messages of support. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said: "It would be nice to know that whoever did it has learned their lesson and been taken to the book. It is disappointing.

"It's encouraging that the investigation hasn't been closed but it is unfortunate they haven't been found yet. We can be fairly certain it was somebody who lives in the tower, as the doors are protected."

Ms Rose said she felt the reaction, which saw protests and dozens of heart-shaped messages of support plastered onto the tower walls, had put the tenants "in a really good light".

A host of heart-shaped messages have been stuck up outside Winchester Tower Tenant Poppy Rose and Egyptian business owner Salah El Nagar outside. Picture: David HannantA host of heart-shaped messages have been stuck up outside Winchester Tower Tenant Poppy Rose and Egyptian business owner Salah El Nagar outside. Picture: David Hannant

She said: "I don't think I would say much has changed since it happened because it has always been a nice place to live - besides this isolated incident. It does still get talked about from time to time.

"I would like to think that whoever did it saw how we all reacted and perhaps now thinks a little different, however, it is hard to change somebody's opinion so it probably wouldn't surprise me if it happened again one day."

Meanwhile, the dozens of heart-shaped messages have now become part of an archive chronicling the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union.

Anybody with fresh information regarding the incident should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7964/20.

