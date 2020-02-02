Search

'I hope they can see this' - 'Happy Brexit Day' tower tenants gather to protest against poster

PUBLISHED: 16:40 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 02 February 2020

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Dozens of people have gathered outside of the Norwich tower where a racist poster was put up, united in a single message - not in our name.

On the day the United Kingdom left the European Union a poster was put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich ordering tenants to either speak English or leave.

On Sunday afternoon, though, more than 50 people - including tenants - gathered outside to tower to send a loud and clear message to their European neighbours - and whoever made the poster.

In a demonstration led by to local branch of Stand Up To Racism, campaigners displayed posters of their own and sang songs in support of the city's migrant workers.

Hugh Stanners, who organised the protest, said: "As soon as I saw the poster I was disgusted - the language used in it went far, far beyond racism. It was terrible."

Poppy Rose, a 62-year-old tenant of Winchester Tower, said: "We are not a racist community here - we are caring one and this is showing that. Nobody deserves to be mistreated.

"I hope the person who made the poster has seen this demonstration and has now seen the error of his or her ways - although I very much doubt that."

MORE: 'Everyone is welcome here' - Tower tenants hit back at racist poster

As well as singing songs, the group united by saying "thank you" in a variety of European languages - a defiant response to the demand that only English be spoken in the tower.

Meanwhile, Norfolk's chief of constabulary Simon Bailey has condemned the poster, which has prompted a police investigation.

He said: "There is no place in society for hatred and intolerance. Nobody should have to face intimidation because of who they are and it is more important than ever that we stand together in the face of hostility. We remain committed to helping people feel safe and secure as they go about their lives."

MORE: 'This is OUR Norwich - Nine things that truly do represent our city

