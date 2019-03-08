Search

Fraudster who left hotels without paying for rooms cost victims thousands

PUBLISHED: 13:48 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 16 April 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A fraudster who stayed at hotels in Norwich and left without paying cost his victims thousands of pounds in losses, a court heard.

William Poindexter, 62, pleaded guilty to eight charges of fraud by false representation between September and December in Norwich last year.

His solicitor Alistair Taunton told Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday the charges related to Poindexter booking into various hotels and leaving without paying.

However, limited details about the case were presented to the court as Mr Taunton asked for an adjournment.

He said the defendant's family member was suffering with a terminal illness and required his care.

Poindexter, of Vauxhall Street, Norwich, was warned by magistrates he could face custody when the case returns to court next month.

Prosecutor Lucy Miller said a “fairly large” number of Poindexter's victims had sustained “fairly substantial” losses – the total of which being £8,412.

Mr Taunton said Poindexter was currently looking after his uncle, who has terminal cancer.

He told magistrates Poindexter is his uncle's only living relative.

Chair of the bench Val Khambatta told Poindexter that probation would prepare a report looking at “all options”, including custody.

She added that magistrates may also consider sending him to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing.

Poindexter was granted unconditional bail. His case returns to Norwich Magistrates' Court on May 9.

