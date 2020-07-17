Search

Advanced search

Drink driver who crashed into parked cars sentenced

17 July, 2020 - 12:36
New Road, in Burnham Overy Staithe, where Adams was arrested Picture: Google

New Road, in Burnham Overy Staithe, where Adams was arrested Picture: Google

Archant

A drink-driver who crashed and damaged two parked cars while almost four times the limit has received a suspended sentence.

The vehicle owners heard the collision in New Road, Burnham Overy Staithe, and found William Adams, 24, nearby at the wheel of a stationary Volkswagen Golf.

At King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, prosecutor Paul Brown said: “He was sitting there trying to start the car.

“He gave his name to the owners of the cars. Police attended and he failed a breath test.

“In custody, he produced a very high reading.”

Adams of Mill Road, Burnham Overy Town, blew 139mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Brown told the bench: “It’s near to the top reading which you will come across. It is past the custody threshold (for sentencing).”

Adams pleaded guilty to drink-driving on March 9. Mitigating, solicitor Liz Symonds said it was totally out of character for her client to find himself in this situation and he was a “very committed, honest and very concerned young man.

“He has quite shocked to hear that reading. He had only driven about half a mile.”

Miss Symonds said Adams had done much to address the drink problem he had at the time, including ongoing help from support group CGL after making contact within four days of the incident.

The court was told that the former dinghy sailing instructor had recently started work at a local fishmonger’s shop.

Adams was given eight weeks’ custody, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £105 costs and £122 victim surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for 34 months, which can be reduced by 34 weeks with successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

First look inside new café with soft play area in former bank

Margarets Tea room team Pictures: Birttany Woodman

Booked up till January and we haven’t even opened yet’: Pub owners’ new spa in huge demand

The Pigs at Edgefield is so popular all its overnight rooms are booked up until September and the new suite, January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus means council staff told they will be working from home into 2021

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich and Tom McCabe, the council's head of paid service. Picture: Neil Perry/Supplied

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

Drink driver who crashed into parked cars sentenced

New Road, in Burnham Overy Staithe, where Adams was arrested Picture: Google

Theatres, stadiums and play areas - all you need to know from latest lockdown easing

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘A small courtesy to ring’ - restaurants’ plea for empathy as no-show diners are criticised

The Mulberry in Thetford. Owner Karen Connor. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016