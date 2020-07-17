Drink driver who crashed into parked cars sentenced

New Road, in Burnham Overy Staithe, where Adams was arrested Picture: Google Archant

A drink-driver who crashed and damaged two parked cars while almost four times the limit has received a suspended sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The vehicle owners heard the collision in New Road, Burnham Overy Staithe, and found William Adams, 24, nearby at the wheel of a stationary Volkswagen Golf.

At King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, prosecutor Paul Brown said: “He was sitting there trying to start the car.

“He gave his name to the owners of the cars. Police attended and he failed a breath test.

“In custody, he produced a very high reading.”

Adams of Mill Road, Burnham Overy Town, blew 139mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Brown told the bench: “It’s near to the top reading which you will come across. It is past the custody threshold (for sentencing).”

Adams pleaded guilty to drink-driving on March 9. Mitigating, solicitor Liz Symonds said it was totally out of character for her client to find himself in this situation and he was a “very committed, honest and very concerned young man.

“He has quite shocked to hear that reading. He had only driven about half a mile.”

Miss Symonds said Adams had done much to address the drink problem he had at the time, including ongoing help from support group CGL after making contact within four days of the incident.

The court was told that the former dinghy sailing instructor had recently started work at a local fishmonger’s shop.

Adams was given eight weeks’ custody, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £105 costs and £122 victim surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for 34 months, which can be reduced by 34 weeks with successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.