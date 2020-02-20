Mum fatally stabbed husband in front of their children in Norfolk home

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted Archant

The daughter of a man who was stabbed to death by his wife in front of his children grabbed the knife off her in a desperate bid to stop her attacking him again, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted 67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close, Wymondham, late on March 16 last year, with serious wounds.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he died the following morning as a result of multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of murder.

Christopher Paxton QC, opening the prosecution case on Thursday (February 20) said both the defendant and her husband had "drunk a lot of alcohol".

A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Paxton said she had "raised her voice to him" and was "verbally abusive to him", accusing him of being a "sleaze" and a "womaniser" but there was "nothing unusual about that" as their relationship was "an unhappy and volatile one".

He said the defendant picked up a knife from the kitchen and "stabbed her husband of 30 years".

You may also want to watch:

The victim was stabbed once in the back and then in the stomach by the defendant in a "deliberate and purposeful" way in front of their daughter Elaxana and autistic son Jesse.

Mr Paxton said the defendant "knew what she was doing" and had intended, at "the very least an intention to cause him really serious harm if not an intention to kill as she stuck the knife into him".

He said the couple's daughter saw the second stabbing and snatched the knife away "believing that her mother was about to attack her father again".

Elaxana said her mother was "so angry" and had to push her away as she continued to berate and shout at the victim.

The jury of six men and six women were told the defendant, who had previously attacked her husband with a knife, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder.

Mr Paxton said the defence will argue she was suffering from "abnormality of mental functioning" arising from a medical condition which impaired her ability of self control.

But the prosecution insist the killing arose from the defendant's "anger, unhappiness and jealousy" all of which were fuelled by her excessive consumption of alcohol.

The trial continues.