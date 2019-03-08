Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted Archant

A 54-year-old woman will today appear in court charged with murdering her husband.

Police were called to a house in Burdock Close, Wymondham, at around 11.50pm on Saturday where Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he died the following morning.

A Home Office post mortem examination, which was carried out on Sunday, determined that the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, of Burdock Close, has been charged with murder. She has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted 57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Rajasingam’s death.

Officers remained in place at the house in a quiet cul de sac on the Wymondham estate, which is less than a mile from Norfolk Police headquarters.

Acting Detective Inspector Neil Stewart, from the Joint Major Investigation Team (JMIT), said: “A police cordon remains in place at the scene whilst detectives are undertaking a number of enquiries as part of the investigation including carrying out reassurance patrols in the local area.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident; however we are still keen to speak to anyone with information regarding it to further assist our investigation.” Neighbours have expressed their shock at the death and described them as a “pleasant” couple.

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Burdock Close neighbour Julie Pett, 50, said: “It’s a really shocking thing to have happened. I didn’t know the couple really but I would see them about. They used to park their car just outside here. I would sometimes see them doing their shopping at Asda and say hello. I have lived here seven years and they ran the local shop when I first moved on. They always seemed pleasant.”

Beth Parker, 36, who was walking her dog past the house where a single police car remains parked outside, said: “It’s a tragic and awful thing. It’s pretty disturbing that it has happened around here. I didn’t know the people involved. This area is generally pretty quiet. You get a mix of people and I suppose you never know what problems people have, but you never expect anything like this to happen.”

Mr Rajasingam used own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road. Staff at the shop, which has since changed hands and been renamed, said his wife was still a regular customer.

Haydar Bozkina, 23, a sales assistant at Wymondham Food & Wine, said: “I never saw the man in here but the woman has come in four or five times while I have worked here. She said that they used to own the shop.

The house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa The house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

“The last time was three days ago when she came in with her disabled son. She bought two bottles of vodka. She never bought any food just alcohol.

“She is an older woman so I always thought it was strange that she bought alcohol. It’s really shocking what has happened. I was really surprised when I heard.”

Anyone who has information regarding the incident or the circumstances surrounding it are asked to contact the police JMIT on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.