'I'm going to murder you" - Man's chilling threat before attacking wife with hunting knife

PUBLISHED: 13:49 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 08 October 2019

Officers were called to reports that two women, aged in their 60s and 70s, had sustained knife injuries outside an address in Riverside Road. Picture: Neil Perry

Officers were called to reports that two women, aged in their 60s and 70s, had sustained knife injuries outside an address in Riverside Road. Picture: Neil Perry

Archant

A man told his estranged wife he was "going to murder her" before attacking her with a knife in a Norwich alleyway after she had rejected pleas to have him back, a court has heard.

Police outside property on Riverside Road, NorwichPolice outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Paul Brine, 66, turned up at a flat on Riverside Road where his wife had been with a friend before she was to go and view a property after she had left the family home.

Brine and his wife had been living apart for a few weeks after almost 40 years of marriage when he turned up at a flat to remonstrate with her in November last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard Brine had been told to clear off by his "frightened" wife before he launched into a knife attack on her and her friend down an alleyway minutes later.

Peter Gair, opening the prosecution case, said Brine, who looked dishevelled and smelt of alcohol, looked "wild" and described what happened next as an attack "with murderous intent" on his wife.

Mr Gair said the defendant, who had his right arm behind his back, said: "I'm going to murder you."

Brine held the hunting knife "like a dagger" above her head before he "plunged it down towards her".

His wife managed to move to avoid being stabbed although the knife glanced her head before hitting her bicep.

She screamed for help and together with her friend, who was also wounded by the knife in the incident, grappled with him,

Brine told his wife again that he was going to kill her before they managed to grab hold of it and throw it away.

But Mr Gair said Brine was able to pick up the knife and ran towards his wife saying "I'm going to kill you".

The victim "flew towards" Brine to try and get hold of the knife again.

Her friend and another man, a neighbour, helped disarm Brine who then left the scene before later being arrested by armed police at his home in Randell Close, North Walsham.

The jury of eight women and four men heard Brine's wife and her friend were taken to hospital for treatment with both having suffered stab wounds.

Mr Gair said Brine will claim that he had intended to kill himself with the knife and was stopped by the two women.

But he said the fact Brine, who used to work for the ambulance service, did not kill was down to the determination of not only his wife but her friend and a neighbour who "came to assist during the course of the incident."

Brine has denied attempted murder on November 8 last year.

He has however admitted one count of unlawful wounding against his wife's friend.

The trial continues.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

