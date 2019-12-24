Search

A kebab and loo roll among thank-you gifts offered to police

PUBLISHED: 06:00 25 December 2019

Presents given to police officers: Celebrations, kebabs, toilet paper. Picture: Sarah Barker/Flickr/Getty Images/iStockphoto

What do a kebab, eight boxes of chocolates and a roll of toilet paper, have in common?

Between October 2018 and September 2019, Norfolk Constabulary staff received £4,257.99 worth of gifts. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/darrensp

They are just some of the weird and wonderful gifts which have been offered to members of Norfolk Constabulary over the past 12-months.

Between October 2018 and September 2019, Norfolk Constabulary staff received £4,257.99 worth of gifts.

Each one is recorded on the constabulary's Register of Gifts and Hospitality, which shows whether a gift was accepted, rejected and its perceived value.

The most frequently gifted item was chocolate, with officers receiving 62 chocolate based gifts, including a chocolate orange and eight boxes of Celebrations.

Unusual items offered to staff included a kebab, biltong, four cooking apples and a roll of toilet paper.

The most expensive item on the register was a Land Rover Evoque, valued at £648, which was loaned to the constabulary in June.

While the majority of gifts are accepted by staff, those which were declined included a six pack of lager, a hamper which was instead donated to a church and a complimentary football ticket.

The majority of items offered to officers are from the community they serve as a token of appreciation for their work or from a victim of crime who maybe grateful for the assistance they have received from an officer.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "All members of constabulary staff are required to declare any offer or acceptance of a gift and this is closely monitored by the Professional Standards Department.

"Most offers of a gift are politely refused unless it is considered that a refusal would cause offence; if it is felt that a refusal of the gift would cause offence then the gift is accepted and the officer would report their acceptance to Professional Standards department via their area commander, which is then recorded on a register.

"Other gifts, which are of a higher value, are referred to Chief Officers for consideration on a case-by-case basis.

"The Chief Officer will decide whether the gift should be retained or returned; in many instances the gift is forwarded to a local charity or other deserving cause, and are often donated as raffle prizes."

