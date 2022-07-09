Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Pavels Makarovs, Jordan Holmes and Philip Eyley were among those jailed in Norfolk this week - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who stabbed someone for punching him in the face and a man who caused £6,000 worth of damage to a hotel were among those who were jailed in Norfolk this week.





Pavels Makarovs, 39

Pavels Makarovs has been jailed following a stabbing in Thetford - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Pavels Makarovs was sentenced to four years in jail after stabbing a man who punched him in the face.

Makarovs, of White Hart Street, Thetford, appeared at court for sentencing on Friday (July 8), after being found guilty of wounding with intent and having a bladed article.

Recorder Douglas Herbert accepted the victim was "clearly out for some violence of some sort" but insisted it was a case of self-defence having gone not just "a little too far" but "a lot too far".

He said the least sentence he could impose was four years in jail.





Jordan Holmes, 25

Jordan Holme. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who set fire to his bed causing more than £6,000 of damage to a Great Yarmouth hotel has been jailed.

Jordan Holmes, previously of Albert Square, Great Yarmouth, started the blaze in his room at the town's St George's Hotel at about 8.30am on November 2, 2021.

He was captured on CCTV leaving the Albert Square premises as the fire alarm was activated.

The fire caused significant damage to the room and bathroom, with walls, carpet and ceiling all affected and repairs estimated to cost around £6,000.

Mr Holmes was given an extended 92 month sentence, at a hearing last week, made up of 56 months custody and 36 on licence.





Philip Eyley, 46

Philip Eyley who has been jailed for 28 months after admitting blackmail - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Philip Eyley, of Plumstead Road, Norwich, was jailed for 28 months after admitting blackmailing a woman who worked as an escort while in financial difficulties in 2018.

Norwich Crown Court heard the woman was working as an escort due to "financial difficulties" but Eyley offered to give her £1,000 as a gift.

Ian James, prosecuting, said the victim insisted she would repay the money back but Eyley later started to "pass judgement" about her past.

The victim terminated the friendship but in August 2020 Eyley demanded the "return of all the gifts he had given her".

On March 4, Eyley stated that he wanted the money repaid or he would tell her employer about her escort work.

He also threatened to tell Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and that she would "suffer the consequences".

The victim paid the money back but received another voicemail the next day asking for a further £500 to cover the cost of gifts and meals.

On Wednesday (July 6) Eyley, who previously admitted blackmail, was jailed for 28 months.







