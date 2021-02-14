Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?

Published: 11:00 AM February 14, 2021

Here are all the people who were jailed in Norfolk's courts this week.

Jacob Trower

Jacob Trower, 19, of Sydenham Close, Acle, was sentenced this week in relation to an incident on the A47 Acle Straight on March 9, 2020.

He had been driving a Seat car when he “crossed the central line” resulting in a head-on crash with another vehicle.

Jerry Hayes, prosecuting, said Charlene Knox, the driver of the car that was hit, woke up in the vehicle following the crash “hearing her four year-old son screaming”.

She spent eight days in hospital and suffered a number of injuries, including three fractured ribs, internal injuries and a fractured right shoulder.

The court heard her son was bleeding from his mouth and suffered a head injury which required further surgery.

The passenger, Kelly McGrady, was also seriously injured in the crash at Halvergate, suffering a number of cuts and fractures, and her young daughter also suffered serious injuries, including a fractured arm.

Norwich Crown Court heard Trower, who had taken drugs, had split up with his girlfriend prior to the crash.

Trower appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (February 9), having previously admitted four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two charges of drug driving.

He was sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for three years.

Stephen Bates

Stephen Bates, 40, from Clacton-on-Sea, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (February 11) for sentencing, having previously admitted one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm and another of theft.

The incident took place on May 14, 2017, and Bates had arranged to go to the King’s Head pub in Loddon with the victim.

The court heard Bates got in his transit van while the victim got on his electric bike to go to the pub.

Simon Sandford, prosecuting, said the victim was cycling down the road in Chedgrave and thought Bates was “going to overtake but ran over him”.

Mr Sandford said the victim thought it was an accident and while hopping on his leg asked “what are you doing"?

But Bates then put the van into reverse and ran over the victim’s bike a second time before striking his knee and legs.

Mr Sandford said Bates then went for the victim again although could not hit him as the van could not get up the embankment where he had scrambled to.

Mr Sanford said Bates got out of the van and said he was “crazy” before accusing the victim of having said he was coming to burn his caravan down and told the victim he had a knife and “was going to stab him”.

Bates asked for the victim’s bag, a rucksack worth about £40, which contained some medication.

The victim’s bike, worth £600, was damaged in the incident, as were his glasses.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered a displaced fracture of his left knee as well as an injury to his shoulder and other grazes and bruises.

Sentencing him to a total of 42 months in prison, Judge Katherine Moore said Bates had "engaged in a dangerous, frightening and quite shameful” act of offending on a public road.

Bates has suffered from paranoid schizophrenia since he was 19 but no longer took medication and had a mental health condition at the time of the offence.

Sophie Carter

Sophie Carter, 26, of Pleasant Court, Lynn, is behind bars after she tried to force people into giving her money just a week after she was hit with an order banning her from doing so.

Between November 2020 and January 2021, Sophie Carter persistently knocked on the doors of people in the King's Lynn area, attempting to coerce them out of money.

Carter appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court last month after facing charges of harassment and breach of a Community Protection Notice.

She was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order after being convicted of harassment and breaching a Community Protection Notice.

The CBO meant she must not cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person within the King's Lynn and West Norfolk borough.

But on Sunday (February 7) following reports that she had attempted to coerce people out of money, Carter was arrested for breaching a restraining order and her CBO.

Carter appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday (February 8) via video link where she pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks imprisonment.

She was also ordered to pay total costs of £173.