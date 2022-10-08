Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

A number of people have been jailed this week - Credit: PA

From a man admitting to drug offences to a man who stalked his ex-girlfriend over an eight-month period, here are some of the people who have been recently put behind bars in the county.

Andrew Wallace, 35

Andrew Wallace was one of the people jailed this week - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Andrew Wallace, formerly of Fakenham Road, Great Witchingham, has been jailed for more than three years after admitting conspiring to supply cocaine.

He had also admitted producing cannabis, offering to supply cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Wallace also admitted a bail act offence, namely absenting himself from court.

Wallace was due to be sentenced in May alongside Ismail Thompson and Rory McAuley.

But Wallace was not at the hearing and had a warrant issued for his arrest.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Wallace, had gone to the USA and was arrested in Madrid on his way back to the UK.

He had not wanted to be sentenced in May as "his mother was extremely ill".

The court heard the defendant's mother had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour and died the day after Wallace's co-defendants were jailed.





Appearing at court on Tuesday (October 4), Judge Anthony Bate jailed Wallace for a total of three years and nine months.





Gavin Doe, 43

Gavin Doe, of Church Road, Felmingham, near North Walsham, has been jailed for six months after admitting stalking his ex-girlfriend over an eight-month period during which time he called her repeatedly, followed her in his car and attended her home.

Doe appeared in court on Tuesday (October 4) having previously admitted stalking between November 2021 and June 2022.

Before he was sentenced, the court heard a statement from the victim who said she has "no quality of life" and felt "it would never be over".

The victim said Doe had said if she was to ever get another partner he would "attack them and stab them in the neck".

She described how she had previously been carefree but was now "constantly looking around to see if she was being followed".

Sentencing Doe to six months imprisonment, Judge Anthony Bate said Doe was clearly "besotted" with the victim and behaved in a way she found "almost beyond endurance".





Brian Pendlington, 43

Brian Pendlington, of Oval, Ouston, Chester-Le-Street, County Durham, has been jailed for eight months after selling out of date fish to elderly people in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The 43-year-old targeted victims in Diss, as well as in several places in Suffolk such as Stoke-by-Nayland, Tuddenham, Red Lodge, Great Bealings, Rushmere St Andrew, Eye and Ipswich.

One resident in Lakenheath paid £297 for a freezer full of fish, with the trader returning six months later when the victim paid another £495.

Suffolk Trading Standards took samples of the fish delivered and found it to be underweight and not fit for human consumption.

Another victim in Brandon paid £495 for a freezer full of fish, but opened one packet to find that it was already out of date.

Suffolk Trading Standards said Pendlington "operated with total disregard for the quality of the fish he was supplying and the safety of his customers".

Between May 2019 and May 2020, he caused 28 victims to lose more than £6,000 between them.

Pendlington was also handed an unlimited Criminal Behaviour Order, preventing him from doorstep selling.