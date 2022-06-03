Jailed in May: Drug dealers and a child rapist

Drug dealers and a child rapist are among those who have been put behind bars over the past month.

Here is a look back at some of the people who were jailed in Norfolk in May:





David Murrell, 46

David Murrell has been jailed after admitting indecent images offences - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

David Murrell, of Camperdown in Great Yarmouth, was jailed for 21 months at Norwich Crown Court for taking indecent pictures of women and girls at running and gymnastics events.

He was also found to have downloaded hundreds of indecent images of children from the internet.

The images were found in a concealed folder on his phone, located in an app which required a PIN to access.

Police also discovered chats Murrell had with others online, including one where he talked about "sexually abusing children".

Murrell appeared for sentencing on Wednesday, May 4, having admitted three counts of making indecent images of a child, one count of distributing an indecent image and six counts of taking indecent photos.





Tony Wickstead, 46

Tony Wickstead who has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of a campaign of rapes against three child victims - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Tony Wickstead, of Scott Road, Norwich, was sentenced to life imprisonment for inflicting "monstrous" sexual abuse on three girls all under the age of 13.

One of the children suffered physical harm as a result of the offending and might yet still require medical treatment for injuries suffered.

In total, Wickstead was found guilty of nine counts of serious sexual abuse against the victims, between 2016 and 2018.

The court heard how he had conducted a "a campaign of rape" against one of his victims, and was convicted of six offences of rape against one child.

He was also convicted of causing or inciting the child to engage in sexual activity.

Wickstead, who also admitted possession of an offensive weapon - a stun gun - when his home was searched in 2018, was considered a dangerous offender who posed a high risk of serious harm to young children.





Michael Anjorin and Rhian Westgate - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Amenemhet Asante, 24, Michael Anjorin, 23, and Rhian Westgate, 25

Amenemhet Asante, 24, Michael Anjorin, 23, and Rhian Westgate, 25, were part of a "county lines operation supplying substantial quantities of cocaine and heroin in the Norwich area".

They were involved in excess of a kilogram of cocaine and heroin being supplied on the streets of Norwich between May 31, 2020, and March 24, 2021. A total of £10,000 worth of drugs were seized in a raid of Asante's address.

The group also laundered between £30,000 and £50,000 as part of the conspiracy.

Asante was jailed for five years and 11 months, Anjorin for 28 months and Westgate for three years.





Daryl Goodley

Daryl Goodley , 32 and from Great Yarmouth, told two police officers that he was going to kill his former partner.

Goodley has 43 previous convictions for 71 offences, including threats to kill.

He was jailed for 12 months on May 10.

Recorder Darren Reed accepted the defendant had mental health problems but said the case was so serious only an immediate term of imprisonment could be justified.





Rory McAuley and Ismail Thompson

Rory McAuley and Ismail Thompson - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Rory McAuley, 32 and from Norwich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Ismail Thompson, 30 and of Norwich, also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing cocaine.

The court heard that McAuley has "exceptional, if not unique mitigation" following the murder of his sister Kerri McAuley in 2017.

McAuley, who played football locally for King's Lynn Town and Lowestoft Town, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison on May 12. Thompson was also jailed for drug offences.





Wayne Mills

Wayne Mills has been jailed after admitting drugs offences - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Wayne Mills, 37, from Lowestoft, was caught by police in Yarmouth with approximately £1,000 worth of cocaine In his car.

He was in court for two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine, and being concerned in supplying cannabis.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said his client was remorseful and used drugs to try and "self-medicate" for the ADHD and autism he suffers from.

Mills was sentenced to 30 months in prison.





Seyi Ani-Agbaje, 27

A 2016 custody image of Seyi Ani-Agbaje who has been jailed for 10 years after running a Norwich drugs conspiracy from inside prison - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Seyi Ani-Agbaje ran a county lines drugs conspiracy from his prison cell, co-ordinating the operation using an illegal phone, King's Lynn Crown Court heard.

He was serving a sentence from HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire at the time he was co-ordinating a conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in the Norwich area between September 2019 and June 2020.

The court heard he was at the "very top of the conspiracy" which was being conducted while he was serving a sentence for supplying drugs.

Judge Andrew Shaw jailed Ani-Agbaje for 10 years on Friday, May 20, saying it was a "significant aggravating feature of this conspiracy that you were running it from prison using an illicit phone".

He said that the planning for this offence happened two months after he was arrested for his part in another drugs supply offence and continued after he was sentenced for those offences.





Scott Gray, 35

Scott Gray, of no fixed abode, led police on an eight-mile pursuit at speeds of up to 70mph on country roads, stopping eventually and telling police "it's getting dangerous".

He was spotted driving a VW Passat by police on the A47 at Harford Bridge, south of Norwich, and sped off after taking a slip road off the A140 after officers activated their blue lights at about noon on March 26 this year.

Norwich Crown Court heard police had been alerted after Gray took the keys to the car, which belonged to another man, from the kitchen drawer of a property he had been at with others the previous day.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said on "choosing not to stop", Gray led police on a pursuit lasting up to eight miles where he travelled up to 40mph over 30mph speed limits through a number of villages.

Miss O'Donovan said he was travelling at speeds of up to 70mph on roads, some of which had pedestrians on the street, and at one point left the road and went into a field to avoid hitting another car.

Gray had previously admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.

Judge Maureen Bacon said Gray "took no notice of the law" when it came to driving matters and jailed him for a total of 14 months.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Gray, who has underlying mental health issues, has an "appalling record" with this being the fourth dangerous driving offence he faced.

Gray was also disqualified from driving for two years.





Aaron Burton, 24

Aaron Burton has been jailed after he admitted raping a teenage girl - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Aaron Burton, of Apsley Road, Yarmouth, who raped a teenage girl, claimed he had been "dreaming" about his former girlfriend when the attack happened.

He had been staying in Great Yarmouth and was watching a film on his mobile phone with the girl, who was 14 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Norwich Crown Court heard that the victim fell asleep but awoke to find that she was being sexually assaulted.

He appeared at court on Wednesday (May 18) for sentence having previously admitted rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Jailing him for a total of six-and-a-half years, Judge Bacon added the defendant had taken responsibility for what he had done.

Edward Renvoize, mitigating, said the defendant had "never before" shown any kind of inclination towards any type of sexual offending towards anyone else.





Shane Percival, 27

Shane Percival who has been jailed after being convicted of rape - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A soldier from Norwich was jailed for five years and two months after being found guilty of the rape and sexual assault of a child under 13.

Shane Percival, of Lynford Drive, Eaton, was found guilty of the crimes at a trial in March this year.

They happened between December 2011 and August 2013, when Percival was aged between 16 and the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged between nine and 10.

Percival, a lance corporal with the Royal Anglian Regiment, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 27.

He was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for six years.

He was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely and banned from contacting the victim directly or indirectly for six years.





Theodore Lynch, 39

Theodore Lynch has been jailed after admitting wounding and assaulting an emergency worker - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Theodore Lynch, of Westfield Road, Brundall, was jailed for stabbing an ex-partner with a kitchen knife in her shoulder after his attempts to rekindle their relationship were thwarted.

He had been in a relationship with the victim for three years but they were separated by the time she was attacked.

The victim, who spent 10 days in hospital after the attack, said she had been left scarred and still suffered nightmares.

After being arrested Lynch threw a cup of cocoa at a mental health practitioner who had come to assess him.

Lynch appeared at court on Friday May 27, for sentencing having previously admitted to wounding with intent and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was jailed for three years and 10 months was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim with no limit of time.





Lenny Hawkins

Lenny Hawkins who has been jailed for 26 months - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Lenny Hawkins, 28, of Henderson Road in Norwich, has been sentenced to two years and two months for sexual activity with a child aged under 13.

Hawkins was arrested on April 8 this year on suspicion of sexual assault after the seven-year-old disclosed that he had touched his private area.







