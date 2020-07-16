Thieves steal 27 railway sleepers from visitor centre

More than £1,000 of damage has been caused at a visitor centre after railway sleepers were taken.

Thieves took 27 railway sleepers from the Lime Avenue car park at the Whitlingham Visitor Centre in Trowse, causing damage to the car park’s surface and bollards.

The incident occurred overnight on Monday, July 13, into the early hours of Tuesday, July 14.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “Suspect(s) would have needed a vehicle to transport the sleepers and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed vehicles in the area late at night or in the early hours.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Stuart Doe at Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/47680/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.