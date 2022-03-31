Thieves steal white Honda motorbike from driveway

Police are searching for information after a motorbike was stolen from St Catherine's Way, Gorleston. - Credit: Google Maps

A white Honda motorbike has been stolen from a driveway in Gorleston.

Police are searching for information in connection with the incident which happened in St Catherine's Way between 4.35am and 4.40am on Friday, March 18.

Two unknown suspects arrived on a motorbike, with the passenger then snapping the lock on the victim's white Honda MSX 125 before pushing it away.

Anyone with information should call PC Dave Johnson on 101, quoting crime number 36/20424/22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.