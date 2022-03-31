News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crime

Thieves steal white Honda motorbike from driveway

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:17 AM March 31, 2022
Police are searching for information after a motorbike was stolen from St Catherine's Way, Gorleston.

Police are searching for information after a motorbike was stolen from St Catherine's Way, Gorleston. - Credit: Google Maps

A white Honda motorbike has been stolen from a driveway in Gorleston.

Police are searching for information in connection with the incident which happened in St Catherine's Way between 4.35am and 4.40am on Friday, March 18.

Two unknown suspects arrived on a motorbike, with the passenger then snapping the lock on the victim's white Honda MSX 125 before pushing it away.

Anyone with information should call PC Dave Johnson on 101, quoting crime number 36/20424/22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
Gorleston News

