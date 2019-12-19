Search

Advanced search

Neighbours were oblivious to cannabis farm

PUBLISHED: 12:55 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 19 December 2019

Broadend Road, on the outskirts of Wisbech, where a cannabis farm was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Broadend Road, on the outskirts of Wisbech, where a cannabis farm was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

People living around a cannabis farm were none the wiser it had been raided, they said today.

Some of the 250 cannabis plants seized from an address at Walsoken, near Wisbech Picture: Norfolk ConstabularySome of the 250 cannabis plants seized from an address at Walsoken, near Wisbech Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police seized 250 plants, with an estimated street value of £125,000 from an undisclosed address in Broadend Road, on the outskirts of Wisbech.

But those living or working along the ribbon of bungalows and businesses, cut in half by the busy A47, were oblivious to Tuesday's raid.

"We're here 24/7, seven days a week, and we didn't see any police or anything," said a worker at a food business on Broadend Road's western arm.

A woman in a nearby bungalow said she hadn't seen or heard anything either.

People living and working on Broadend Road West said they had heard or seen anything suspicious Picture: Chris BishopPeople living and working on Broadend Road West said they had heard or seen anything suspicious Picture: Chris Bishop

The story was the same the other side of the A47, where one man said: "If anything like that had happened I'd know about it, believe me."

A neighbour added: "The first thing I knew was when it was on the news. They said the house was empty, but I don't think there's anywhere empty down here." The days are brief and cold in the Fens, as the shortest day approaches. Yet the crop found by King's Lynn police was happily flowering.

Nurtured by powerful lights in reflective draught-excluding tents, tucked away in a couple of rooms, it was draped in the buds which produce sinsemilla - the most powerful dope and most lucrative return, whether sold as weed (dried leaves) or resin.

Officers have said little about their find, other than no-one was in when they came calling armed with a warrant. Unlike many crimes, cannabis growing can be a hands-off operation, with automated watering or even hydroponic systems which bathe roots in a soup of nutrients taking care of the plants' every need until they mature, meaning growers rarely need to visit the scene of the crime.

Some of the 250 cannabis plants seized from an address at Walsoken, near Wisbech Picture: Norfolk ConstabularySome of the 250 cannabis plants seized from an address at Walsoken, near Wisbech Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Insurer Direct Line Business said police seize an average of 900 cannabis plants a day.

It says tell-tale signs landlords should watch for include smell, the noise of whirring fans, cabling outside the property being used to illegally extract electricity and blacked-out windows.

Fellow insurer Cia Landlord said there was a trend for cannabis to be grown in small scale operations in residential properties.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Police hunt Range Rover driver after cyclist hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Range Rover failed to stop at the scene of a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Archant.

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

Boy, 11, has bike and shoes stolen in knifepoint robbery

An 11-year-old boy had his bike and shoes stolen after he was threatened with a knife in Costessey woods. Picture Archant/ Peter Solomon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists