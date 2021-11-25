Revealed: Where every serious road crash occurred in Norfolk last year

There were 1,324 injury road accidents attended by police in Norfolk in 2020. - Credit: Archant

Accidents on Norfolk’s roads have returned to pre-pandemic levels after the number of crashes fell to historic lows last year.

The number of road traffic collisions were already at their lowest level in 2019, but fell by a further 20pc to 1,324 in 2020 after restrictions and lockdowns left roads emptier than normal.

There were a total of 35 fatal accidents and 315 serious collisions. Our map shows every location of fatal and serious car accidents reported to police last year.

The Department for Transport data also shows police were called to 974 accidents that resulted in slight injuries.

The number of serious road traffic collisions in Norfolk plummeted amid Covid lockdown.

However despite the big drop in overall accidents the number of deaths was the highest since 2013.

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, head of the joint roads and armed policing team at Norfolk police, said: “Lockdown restrictions did see less traffic on our roads and gradually, as restrictions have been eased, we’ve seen the return to almost pre-pandemic levels.

“Clearly any fatality on the county’s roads is one tragedy too many and I would urge all motorists to concentrate solely on your journey.”

A breakdown of monthly figures shows that in April 2020, the first full month of lockdown, accidents dropped by two-thirds compared to the five-year average.

With most shops shut, schools closed to most pupils and people furloughed or home working, there were just 43 collisions resulting in serious or slight injuries and one fatality.

However, after lockdown was eased, there were 164 collisions and four deaths in August 2020, higher than the five-year average.

The overall number of accidents had already been steadily falling in the years before the pandemic.

The 2020 total was less than half the number of accidents compared to the 2,645 that were recorded 20 years ago.

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman. - Credit: Archant

Chief Inspector Chapman said the reduction came amid concerted campaigns to improve safety on the county’s roads.

“We carry out campaigns throughout the year targeting the offences of speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone whilst driving,” he said.

“These are known as the ‘fatal four’ offences which make you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision.

“We will soon be launching our Christmas drink and drug driving campaign which will see targeted enforcement and increased messaging to motorists to make them aware of the risks.”