Number of CCTV cameras almost halved in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:06 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 16 June 2019

CCTV in Norwich. The city council has installed a new system. Photo: Antony Kelly

The number of council CCTV cameras around Norwich has almost been halved in a shake-up of the system.

Norwich City Council has just finished replacing its CCTV system, which it has previously said was out of date and had become too costly to keep running.

The new system, set up under a £410,000 contract with Truetech Integrated, has reduced the number of cameras from 48 to 25.

New cameras have been introduced in Chapelfield Gardens, Prince of Wales Road and Agricultural Hall Plain, and some existing ones in busy areas - including Tombland and Haymarket - remain.

But others have been removed, including some on King Street, Ber Street and Swanton Road in Mile Cross.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve AdamsChief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

The city council said it had used factors in the Surveillance Camera Commissioner Code of Practice, which says a balance must be struck between public protection and individual privacy, and that decisions had been made with Norfolk police.

In relation to King Street, they said there was "no longer evidence" that it was needed, saying there were other cameras around the area.

The road is a busy thoroughfare on football match days and on Friday and Saturday nights for revellers.

But the King Street Residents Association agreed there were other CCTV cameras used in the area, and said they were pleased that police had begun policing the street late on weekends.

More widely, a police spokesperson said they had worked closely with stakeholders to ensure cameras are installed where they will be most effective.

"The CCTV system we operate is wholly financed by the city council and while it is not a statutory service it is one we recognise as playing a part in helping keep Norwich a safe city," they said.

"We encourage residents to report certain incidents of anti-social behaviour to the council such as noise issues and fly-tipping so we can evaluate and respond to any future changes needed.

"However, if anyone is in immediate danger or a crime is in progress, please report it directly to the police."

The city council, which has funded the cameras, said there was a total 110 cameras connected to the CCTV system, including some in council-owned residential communal areas.

