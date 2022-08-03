'Hello Mum' - WhatsApp scammers posing as children steal over £1.5m

A warning has been issued after Whatsapp scammers stole over £1.5m from victims by pretending to be someone they knew - Credit: Archant

People across the UK are being conned out of millions by WhatsApp scammers pretending to be someone the victim knows - usually their child.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) has issued a warning after over £1.5m was stolen from victims in less than six months.

Criminals reportedly begin a conversation with "Hello Mum" or "Hello Dad" before then saying they are texting from a new phone as their's has been lost or damaged.

This is followed by text messages asking for money for a new phone or to pay an urgent bill.

The criminal will provide bank details for the payment to be made to, with some coming back with further demands for money.

Between February 3, 2022 and June 21, 2022, there was a total of 1,235 reports made to Action Fraud of this crime, with total reported losses over £1.5m.

The NFIB said If you receive a message like this from a friend or family member, don’t send any money until you’ve had a chance to call them and confirm their identity.