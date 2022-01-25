Tributes paid to 'lovely' teenager as police continue murder probe

Lauren Malt, who has been named by fiends and family as the young woman who died after she was hit y a car in West Winch on Sunday night - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after being hit by a car in a Norfolk village, sparking a murder probe.

Police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder over the death of Lauren Malt, who was involved in a collision with a car in West Winch, near King's Lynn, on Sunday night.

Police were called to a cul-de-sac on Leete Way at around 7.30pm on Sunday to reports of a collision.

Miss Malt had already been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

A 44-year-old man described as being known to her was arrested at the QEH on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in custody.

Paying tribute on the EDP's Facebook page, Sheila Ruddell said: "My Beautiful Granddaughter is going to be missed."

Friend Sarah Jayne Duncan added: "She was a lovely girl."

Kaiya-j Eglen posted on social media: "You my dear angel meant the world to me and I'm so sorry you're gone. I can't get my head round it. My rock. My little bean."

Dylan Cooper added: "She was truly one of a kind and will be missed by so many. Such a wonderful, caring young person taken from us too soon."

Police were carrying out house-to-house enquiries around the crash scene yesterday. The incident happened on a corner where the road turns into a small cul-de-sac.

Officers were asking householders for any CCTV footage from around the time of the collision.

Uniformed officers were also carrying out reassurance patrols of the area as detectives were granted more time to question the man in custody.

Local policing commander Supt Wes Hornigold said: “We have a team of experienced detectives on this case who are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“Officers are working to build a picture of what’s happened, and the victim’s family are being supported by our liaison officers.

“I can confirm all those involved are known to one another and we’re confident the wider public were not at risk."

Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses already, however anyone who believes they may have information or CCTV relevant to the enquiry, should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Redmere.