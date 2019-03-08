Search

Hospital doctor hits out after he was racially abused at bus station

PUBLISHED: 16:28 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 25 September 2019

King's Lynn bus station where a doctor from the QEH was racially abused. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt

A doctor has spoken out after he was followed down a street by a group of people hurling racist abuse.

Dr Puneet Srivastava works at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn and said he was confronted by a group of three or four people at the town's main bus station on his way home from work on Monday, September 23.

Dr Srivastava said the men were clearly drunk or under the influence of drugs when they approached him using racist language, the doctor said that he tried to ignore them, but one man in his early 20s followed him shouting racist terminology.

The abuser only stopped following Dr Srivastava after he broke into a brisk walk in order to escape.

The doctor, who is originally from India, said he has had a good relationship with his patients since moving to the town from Northern Ireland a year ago, but said incidents such as this upset him and his family.

He added that he had been a victim of racist abuse in the area previously with a different group of people which he ignored at the time.

Dr Srivastava contacted police on 999 to report the incident, however he was redirected to 101 where he was unable to contact anyone.

He said: "I tried to ignore them and kept walking but one guy came after me and started shouting and used racially provoked terminology and abusive words. I believe police is only going to act if some innocent resident either gets mugged or stabbed by those miscreants."

Police have urged Dr Strivastava to contact 101 in order to ensure the incident is logged.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said: "We do not have this logged as an official crime at this stage as it has not been reported to us. We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a crime to report it to us.

"The bus station in King's Lynn has been highlighted for some time as attracting anti-social behaviour. This is a priority area for officers to patrol and this has resulted in a significant reduction of the issues."

